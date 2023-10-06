Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transitions to and from formal employment and income dynamics

Evidence from developing economies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bc186b3b-en
Authors
Mariya Aleksynska, Justina La, Thomas Manfredi
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Aleksynska, M., J. La and T. Manfredi (2023), “Transitions to and from formal employment and income dynamics: Evidence from developing economies”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 349, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bc186b3b-en.
Go to top