Extending social protection to informal economy workers

Lessons from the Key Indicators of Informality based on Individuals and their Household (KIIbIH)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ca19539d-en
Authors
Alexandre Kolev, Justina La, Thomas Manfredi
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kolev, A., J. La and T. Manfredi (2023), “Extending social protection to informal economy workers: Lessons from the Key Indicators of Informality based on Individuals and their Household (KIIbIH)”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 350, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ca19539d-en.
