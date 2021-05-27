Skip to main content
Forecasting developing Asian economies during normal times and large external shocks: Approaches and challenges

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5a1c4c48-en
Authors
Kensuke Tanaka
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Tanaka, K. (2021), “Forecasting developing Asian economies during normal times and large external shocks: Approaches and challenges”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 345, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5a1c4c48-en.
