Asian development strategies

In Southeast Asia, a region grappling with environmental challenges and the effects of climate change, one in three workers relies on natural resources to sustain their livelihoods. The region's economies would see large employment gains from transitioning to sustainable agriculture and to renewable sources of energy. The main challenge will be protecting workers who will lose their jobs in fossil fuel-related activities and providing social protection to workers in nature-related sectors, such as agriculture, mining and water and waste management, of whom 90% are in the informal economy. OECD analysis and data informs the design of policies for a fair and effective green transition.