Countries in Emerging Asia regularly face a variety of natural disasters whose frequency is increasing due to climate change, such as floods, storms, cyclones, earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic activity. Several recent disasters have demonstrated how poor co-ordination can exacerbate negative impacts across the region. The OECD helps policy makers examine key policy areas in which to optimise co-ordination for disaster-resilient development and explore innovative solutions to mitigate the risks of natural hazards.
Asian development strategies
Emerging Asia is the world’s most dynamic economic region. The OECD supports the efforts of countries in the region to better manage risks, share the benefits of growth, improve well-being and achieve their development goals, by fostering international and regional dialogue based on comparative data and analysis, structural policy performance indicators and medium-term economic projections.
Key messages
In Southeast Asia, a region grappling with environmental challenges and the effects of climate change, one in three workers relies on natural resources to sustain their livelihoods. The region's economies would see large employment gains from transitioning to sustainable agriculture and to renewable sources of energy. The main challenge will be protecting workers who will lose their jobs in fossil fuel-related activities and providing social protection to workers in nature-related sectors, such as agriculture, mining and water and waste management, of whom 90% are in the informal economy. OECD analysis and data informs the design of policies for a fair and effective green transition.
Government revenue is the primary source of development finance for any country, and an essential component of the social contract. In Asia and the Pacific, situations vary considerably, from small islands seeking to broaden their tax bases to large economies adapting their systems and policies in the context of the digital and green transitions. The OECD works with financial and tax administrations across the region to create databases of trusted, comparable data, improve collection and inform policy analysis and reform.
Context
Lao People’s Democratic Republic needs to build on past gains with a new growth model
Lao PDR’s sustained economic growth of over 7% annually between 2000 and 2019 was led by booming commodity exports and substantial inflows of external financing, notably from large investment projects in hydropower, mining, and transport. After three successful decades, Lao PDR is now grappling with the shortcomings of its current development model, including slow progress in domestic resource mobilisation, the concentration of foreign investment in few sectors, pervasive informality and the depletion of natural wealth. The OECD’s multidimensional review identifies strategic options for shifting away from commodity-driven growth to a more inclusive prosperity model emphasising human capital development and green sustainability.
Asian and Pacific countries’ exposure to natural hazards is increasing but their fiscal capabilities to respond is limited
Large-scale natural catastrophes in Asia and the Pacific leave countries with insufficient funds to provide emergency relief to victims and to finance recovery efforts. Countries are in growing need of risk management strategies to lower their economic burdens. They must seek broader financing options and adopt alternatives beyond traditional mechanisms. Catastrophe (CAT) bonds are one such alternative.
Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India
-
Developing amid Disaster RisksLearn more
-
Resilience Under UncertaintyLearn more
-
Reviving Tourism Post-PandemicLearn more
-
Financing Sustainable Recovery from COVID-19Learn more
-
Reallocating Resources for DigitalisationLearn more
-
Ongoing Challenges of COVID-19Learn more
Related policy issues
-
Africa’s economic and social transformation is a global priority. The OECD supports the implementation of the African Union’s strategic vision at continental, regional, national and local levels by co-producing cutting-edge data and analysis with African member states and partners, and facilitating an open policy dialogue.Learn more
-
As well as shared geography, Caribbean countries have common characteristics in terms of economic assets and structures, social challenges, institutional frameworks, and environmental risks or opportunities. The OECD provides Caribbean policy makers with evidence-based, regional and national analysis, to help them monitor economic trends, learn from each other and craft innovative solutions to the challenges of sustainable development.Learn more
-
Latin American economies need new growth models to reach high-income status, increase productivity and strengthen their emerging middle classes. To help identify innovative policy options, the OECD stimulates an open dialogue between the region’s policy makers, their international partners, and investors. It also supports reform efforts with country-specific and thematic work.Learn more