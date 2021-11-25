This publication contains the 2021 Second Round Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request of Tanzania. It refers to Phase 1 only (Legal and Regulatory Framework).
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Tanzania 2021 (Second Round, Phase 1)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
7 March 2022
-
Report2 December 2021
-
26 May 2021
-
Case study4 June 2020
-
26 April 2017
-
25 March 2015
-
23 December 2013
-
15 November 2013