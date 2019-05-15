SIGI 2019 Regional Report for Eurasia

Over the past decade, the Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) has consistently shown that governments need to look at discriminatory laws, social norms and practices to achieve gender equality and promote women’s empowerment. This 2019 regional report provides an overview of the main outcomes of the SIGI in 12 Eurasian countries in relation to women and the family, their physical integrity, access to productive and financial resources and their civic rights, as well as the economic cost they represent. Building on these outcomes, the report provides a set of tailored regional policy recommendations to enhance Eurasia's governmental efforts to deliver their gender-equality commitments through a three-pronged approach: legal reforms and transformative gender policies, laws through community mobilisation and empowerment, and policy efficiency through accountability and monitoring.