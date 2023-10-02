Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Breaking the Cycle of Gender-based Violence

Translating Evidence into Action for Victim/Survivor-centred Governance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b133e75c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Breaking the Cycle of Gender-based Violence: Translating Evidence into Action for Victim/Survivor-centred Governance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b133e75c-en.
Go to top