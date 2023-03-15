Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

When home is not a safe haven: Safe and affordable housing within a holistic response to intimate partner violence

Safe and affordable housing within a holistic response to intimate partner violence

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/979e62df-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “When home is not a safe haven: Safe and affordable housing within a holistic response to intimate partner violence: Safe and affordable housing within a holistic response to intimate partner violence”, No. 2023/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/979e62df-en.
Go to top