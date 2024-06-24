Inflation and cost of living

The most direct way to help workers in a time of high inflation is by increasing their wages. Minimum wages and other wage-setting measurements can help mitigate losses in purchasing power and ensure a fair distribution of the cost of inflation between firms and workers.

Minimum wages are struggling to keep up with rising inflation. Currently, 30 out of 38 OECD countries have a statutory minimum wage in place and minimum wages also exist in most non-OECD emerging economies. In the 8 OECD countries without a statutory minimum (Austria, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland), sector or occupation-level collective agreements include de-facto wage floors for large parts of the workforce.