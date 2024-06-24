Skip to main content
Inflation and cost of living

Inflation has reached levels not seen in the last four decades in most OECD countries, leading to a rapid increase in the cost of living and particularly affecting low-income individuals. When prices of essentials like energy and food rise rapidly, effective policy responses are crucial to safeguard living standards. They are also needed to share the burden from high inflation between households, employers and governments.

