Affordable housing

Over 2 million people were officially counted as homeless across OECD countries, according to the latest government data. Nonetheless, homelessness remains hard to measure and compare across countries, due in part to large differences in how countries define and collect data.

Although many governments have put in place strategies and specific measures to prevent homelessness and to provide better support to people experiencing it, much more needs to be done to design, implement, evaluate, and scale up effective public policies. In particular, this includes a stronger emphasis on prevention, taking a ‘Housing First’ policy approach, and improved access to tailored support and wraparound services that address social, health and employment needs.