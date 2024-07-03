Skip to main content
Affordable housing

Across the OECD, people are finding it difficult to afford the cost of housing. Housing prices have eased somewhat in most countries since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but high borrowing costs are putting home ownership out of reach for many, and the outlook for renters is just as pessimistic. The housing challenge looms especially large for people with low or unstable incomes, youth, families with children and seniors, and homelessness remains a persistent challenge.  

