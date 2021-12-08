Skip to main content
Estimating regional house price levels

Methodology and results of a pilot project with Spain
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b9fec1b2-en
Authors
Pierre-Alain Pionnier, Johannes Schuffels
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pionnier, P. and J. Schuffels (2021), “Estimating regional house price levels: Methodology and results of a pilot project with Spain”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2021/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b9fec1b2-en.
