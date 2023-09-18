Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What is the role of data in jobs in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States?

A natural language processing approach
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fa65d29e-en
Authors
Julia Schmidt, Graham Pilgrim, Annabelle Mourougane
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schmidt, J., G. Pilgrim and A. Mourougane (2023), “What is the role of data in jobs in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States?: A natural language processing approach”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2023/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fa65d29e-en.
Go to top