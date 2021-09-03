Skip to main content
A crisis on the horizon

Ensuring affordable, accessible housing for people with disabilities
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/306e6993-en
Marissa Plouin, Willem Adema, Pauline Fron, Paul-Marie Roth
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Plouin, M. et al. (2021), “A crisis on the horizon: Ensuring affordable, accessible housing for people with disabilities”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 261, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/306e6993-en.
