Crisis on the Horizon: Ensuring Affordable, Accessible Housing for People with Disabilities

Across OECD and EU countries, people with disabilities continue to struggle in the housing market, due to a persistent lack of accessible housing solutions, insufficient attention to the design features that make housing accessible, and significant financial and informational barriers in the housing market. With around one in four adults reporting some form of disability that limits their participation in everyday activities, the challenge is significant and expected to grow. This brief assesses the housing situation of people with disabilities and the types of housing supports that are currently available, and outlines strategies to improve housing outcomes among people with disabilities.