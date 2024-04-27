Skip to main content
Offshoring, Reshoring, and the Evolving Geography of Jobs

A Scoping Paper
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/adc9a9d5-en
Authors
Stijn Broecke
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Broecke, S. (2024), “Offshoring, Reshoring, and the Evolving Geography of Jobs: A Scoping Paper”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 308, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/adc9a9d5-en.
