Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Artificial intelligence and the changing demand for skills in the labour market

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/88684e36-en
Authors
Andrew Green
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Green, A. (2024), “Artificial intelligence and the changing demand for skills in the labour market”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/88684e36-en.
Go to top