Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

AI, data governance and privacy

Synergies and areas of international co-operation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2476b1a4-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “AI, data governance and privacy: Synergies and areas of international co-operation”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2476b1a4-en.
Go to top