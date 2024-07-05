AI offers considerable benefits in areas like healthcare, productivity and scientific progress. It also brings risks with potential disinformation, data insecurity and copyright infringement. What’s more, AI knows no borders. In this context, the principles offer a foundation for international cooperation and interoperability with guidance designed to stand the test of time in the fast-paced world of AI.

By adhering to these principles, policymakers can guide the development and deployment of AI to maximize its benefits and minimize its risks. This is crucial for harnessing the potential of AI technologies for economic growth, social welfare, and environmental sustainability while protecting individuals and societal values.

By May 2023, governments reported over 1000 policy initiatives across more than 70 jurisdictions in the OECD.AI national policy database that follow the OECD AI Principles.