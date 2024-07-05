Skip to main content
AI principles

The OECD AI Principles are the first intergovernmental standard on AI. They promote innovative, trustworthy AI that respects human rights and democratic values. Adopted in 2019 and updated in 2024, they are composed of five values-based principles and five recommendations that provide practical and flexible guidance for policymakers and AI actors.

Hands of robot and human touching
