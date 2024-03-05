In November 2023, OECD member countries approved a revised version of the Organisation’s definition of an AI system. This document contains proposed clarifications to the definition of an AI system contained in the 2019 OECD Recommendation on AI (the “AI Principles”) to support their continued relevance and technical soundness. The goal of the definition of an AI system in the OECD Recommendation is to articulate what is considered to be an AI system, for purposes of the recommendation.
Explanatory memorandum on the updated OECD definition of an AI system
Working paper
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
