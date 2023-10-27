In 2019, the OECD Council adopted the Recommendation on Artificial Intelligence (the “OECD AI Principles”). These include five values-based principles and five recommendations for OECD countries and adhering partner economies to promote responsible and trustworthy AI policies. This report takes stock of initiatives launched by countries worldwide to implement the OECD AI Principles which were reported to the OECD.AI Policy Observatory as of May 2023. It provides an overview of national AI strategies, including their oversight and monitoring bodies, expert advisory groups, as well as their monitoring and evaluation frameworks. It also discusses the various regulatory approaches that countries are adopting to ensure AI trustworthiness, such as ethics frameworks, AI-specific regulations, and regulatory sandboxes. Additionally, the report offers policy examples for each of the ten OECD AI Principles to facilitate cross-learning among policymakers.
The state of implementation of the OECD AI Principles four years on
Working paper
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
16 April 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
5 March 2024
-
7 November 2023
-
18 September 2023
-
7 September 2023