AI compute

As artificial intelligence grows, so does the need for the large-scale computer resources behind it. Resources for training and deploying AI, often called “AI compute”, require powerful hardware. But with growing demand for AI compute, questions about national capacities to achieve AI strategies are arising. Sustainability is also a challenge. AI can create energy efficiencies, but it also consumes more resources. To better manage AI compute’s environmental impact, countries need to analyse use and ensure AI is trained and used sustainably.

