Many countries have national AI strategies that do not address domestic AI compute capacity, leaving an open question about whether they have what they need to achieve their goals. To remedy this, policymakers could systematically take stock of existing national compute capacity and review the needs of their AI ecosystem for now and the future.

At the OECD, countries are studying the best way for governments to assess AI infrastructure needs and develop AI compute plans. The primary consideration is AI compute availability and use. Effectiveness requires an understanding of the right people and policies to deploy, where innovation can help and who will need access to AI compute. AI compute systems will need to be resilient, with high security and sustainability standards. And strategies must ensure national sovereignty for long term goals.