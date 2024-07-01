Digital education

Countries should balance different policy objectives to make the most intelligent use of AI in education. AI has the potential to improve the quality and equity of learning, free up teachers’ time to focus on their teaching and provide students with new routes to learning, provided that teachers and learners are given the right conditions to use such technologies. But its use also comes with new risks such as widening inequalities due to inequal access to technology, weaker usage by students and educators intimidated by technology, disparities in the capacity of educators and learners to make full use of their potential, challenges to assure the quality of digital resources, and data privacy.