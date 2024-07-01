About

In order to ensure the validity and comparability of the results of the assessment, PISA has maintained strict guidelines on the participation of students with special education needs, providing limited possibilities to accommodate them. As a result, some students are currently excluded from PISA and, in some countries, exclusion rates are growing as more and more students are recognised as having disabilities or needs. Given the breadth and policy relevance of PISA, it is important that it gives every student the opportunity to demonstrate their skills, and that it generates information on the learning outcomes and context that represents all students.

This project aims to improve accessibility in PISA by i) taking stock of the situation and developing instruments to assess PISA’s accessibility; ii) identifying and testing promising accommodations to address special education needs; iii) improving the existing instruments through the definition of inclusive design principles to reduce the need for accommodations over time.

