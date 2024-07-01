Skip to main content
PISA Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Programme

The Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) programme established by the PISA Governing Board in 2018 explores how different areas of the assessment programme (e.g. test design, scoring methodologies) can be improved.

Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

