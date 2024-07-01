Skip to main content
PISA 2018 Global Competence

The PISA 2018 Global Competence assessment measures students’ capacity to examine local, global and intercultural issues, to engage in open, appropriate and effective interactions with people from different cultures, and to act for collective well-being and sustainable development.

