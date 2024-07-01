Science literacy

In PISA 2022, the mean score in science among OECD countries is 485 points. The highest-performing education system is Singapore, followed by Japan, Macao (China), Chinese Taipei, Korea, Estonia, Hong Kong (China), Canada and Finland. Another 15 education systems also performed above the OECD average, ranging from Australia (mean score of 507 points) to Belgium (mean score of 491 points). The gap in performance between the highest- and lowest-performing countries is 137 score points among OECD countries and 214 points among all education systems that took part in PISA 2022.