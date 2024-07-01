To ensure a broad approach to student assessment, education systems can provide a range of nationally validated assessments and build teacher capacity to develop their own assessments that respond to classroom needs. While external assessments can help clarify learning expectations for all schools, an overreliance on such instruments can distort the education process to focus only on what is being assessed in the test. Teacher-developed instruments are embedded in regular coursework and can capture competencies that are difficult to measure in standardized (external) assessment.