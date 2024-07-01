The potential and coherence of school evaluation processes is considerably enhanced when based on a nationally agreed model of school effectiveness. The model should provide clear criteria for effective schools and robust, research-based foundations for both school self-evaluation and external school evaluation. Transparency is an integral part of the external school evaluation process and can be ensured by making the evaluation approach, procedures, criteria and instruments publicly available. Schools should be allowed to comment on their external evaluations and have clarity on how results will be followed up.