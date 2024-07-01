In 14 of 20 OECD and partner countries with available data in 2015, results from regular teacher appraisal at the secondary level inform decisions about teachers’ professional development activities. These results can also affect teachers’ pay (11 countries) and career advancement (10 countries). In 10 of 19 countries, positive performance in a regular appraisal could be used for rewards or incentives, such as more opportunities for in-service professional development, public recognition, and changes in work responsibility. Underperformance in regular appraisal has consequences for teachers, the most common being the need for further appraisal (16 countries) and compulsory training (10 countries).