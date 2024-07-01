Teacher initial education

Early professional development involves reflecting on teaching and learning based on research and should be part of an ongoing culture of professional learning. In addition to opportunities to refine teaching skills, new teachers need to engage in creative processes of reflection and evaluation of teaching and learning models, drawing on research evidence and student data in order for teacher learning to be ‘grounded in practice’. Mentoring programmes can be drivers of quality induction if they build on good practices. When induction and support programmes are integrated in a professional learning culture, schools are able to engage new teachers in innovation and continuous school improvement.