Teacher Knowledge Survey (TKS)

Knowledge of pedagogy is a key component of teachers' professional competence, supporting the implementation of effective teaching practices and, ultimately, better student outcomes. However, little is currently known about the strengths and weaknesses of teachers' current knowledge base, and how this can be developed.

The Teacher Knowledge Survey has, therefore, been included as an optional module in TALIS for the first time in 2024. It is targeted at ISCED 2 teachers working in the same schools as those participating in the main TALIS survey. It includes:

an assessment of teachers' general pedagogical knowledge (covering instructional processes, learning processes, and assessment)

a short questionnaire about teachers' backgrounds, training, occupational perceptions, and practices.

The TALIS Teacher Knowledge Survey builds on a pilot study conducted in 2016, as part of the ITEL project managed by the Centre for Educational Research and Innovation.

