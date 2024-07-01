It is too early to provide costs for the next full cycle. To note, in addition to participation in the main survey (i.e. lower secondary schools), there are additional costs for for participation in any optional modules.

Participants from the EU/EEA should be aware of the possibility of financial support by the European Commission for the cost of participation in the main survey.

In addition to the above international costs, the costs for the national implementation of the programme are borne entirely by participants. Participants are also required to cover the costs for international travel to attend the TALIS Governing Board meetings (optional for partner countries and territories) and the national project manager meetings.