TALIS 2024

TALIS has finished recruiting countries and territories interested in participating in its current data collection cycle in 2024.

TALIS 2024 focuses on ISCED 2 teachers and school leaders, with additional modules focussed on ISCED 1 and ISCED 3 teachers and school leaders, as well as a Teacher Knowledge Survey (TKS) module.

In addition, the Starting Strong Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS Starting Strong) focuses on early childhood staff and centre leaders.

Initial results of the fifty-five education systems participating in TALIS 2024 will be released in October 2025.

TALIS 2030

TALIS will next be administered in 2030. How to join TALIS.