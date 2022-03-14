Since 2008, the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) has gathered information from teachers and school leaders about working conditions and learning environments in over 60 education systems. The survey is the voice of teachers and its results are used by policy makers to improve teaching and learning around the world.
TALIS 2024
TALIS has finished recruiting countries and territories interested in participating in its current data collection cycle in 2024.
TALIS 2024 focuses on ISCED 2 teachers and school leaders, with additional modules focussed on ISCED 1 and ISCED 3 teachers and school leaders, as well as a Teacher Knowledge Survey (TKS) module.
In addition, the Starting Strong Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS Starting Strong) focuses on early childhood staff and centre leaders.
Initial results of the fifty-five education systems participating in TALIS 2024 will be released in October 2025.
TALIS 2030
TALIS will next be administered in 2030. How to join TALIS.
TALIS participation
TALIS participants
Albania, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany,1 Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland,1 Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uzbekistan and Viet Nam.
Territories
Alberta (Canada), Flemish Community of Belgium, French Community of Belgium, Kosovo*, New Brunswick (Canada),1 Québec (Canada),1 and Shanghai (People's Republic of China).
Cyprus2 participates through the IEA International Study Centre
*This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244/99 and the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.
1. Only participate in TALIS Starting Strong (not ISCED 2)
TALIS participants
Australia, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United States and Viet Nam.
Territories
Alberta (Canada), CABA (Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires [Argentina]), England (United Kingdom), Flemish Community of Belgium, French Community of Belgium and Shanghai (People's Republic of China).
Cyprus1 and Chinese Taipei participated through the IEA International Study Centre.
TALIS participants
Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia,1 Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand1, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation,1 Serbia, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden and the United States.
Territories
Alberta (Canada), Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates, England (United Kingdom), Flemish Community of Belgium and Shanghai (People's Republic of China).1
Cyprus2 participated through the IEA International Study Center.
1. Administered the survey in 2014.
TALIS Participants
Australia, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain and Türkiye.
Territory
Flemish Community of Belgium.
Publications
Teaching in Focus
TALIS data and methodology
DatasetDownload the TALIS 2018 dataset, questionnaires and all materials needed to undertake your own analysis of the TALIS data.
DatasetDownload the TALIS 2013 dataset, questionnaires and all materials needed to undertake your own analysis of the TALIS data.
DatasetDownload the TALIS 2008 dataset, questionnaires and all materials needed to undertake your own analysis of the TALIS data.
TALIS initiatives
The Teacher Knowledge Survey (TKS) examines what teachers know about teaching and learning, and how their specialised knowledge of pedagogy relates to their work and training.Learn more
Meeting the challenges of the 21st Century means that schools must be empowered to play a more central and active role in leading improvements in education. To support this, Schools+ will bring together major education networks to put schools at the centre of education design.Learn more
Contacts
Two groups are involved in the day-to-day running of TALIS:
- OECD Secretariat: responsible for the day-to-day management of TALIS
- TALIS Governing Board: determines the policy priorities and makes sure they are respected during the implementation of each TALIS survey.