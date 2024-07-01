TALIS Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Consult the list of participants for an overview of participation over the previous and current cycles.
The first cycle of TALIS was conducted in 2008 in 24 countries. The second cycle, TALIS 2013 – included 38 participants (34 participants in 2013 and 4 additional participants in 2014 and 2015). The previous cycle of the study, TALIS 2018, expanded to include additional countries, bringing the total number of participants to 48 countries and territories. TALIS 2018 was answered by over 260 000 teachers and 15 000 school leaders from lower secondary, primary and upper secondary education levels.
In 2024, the main survey (ISCED level 2) will be conducted in 33 OECD countries and territories – Alberta (Canada), Australia, Austria, Belgium (the Flemish and French communities), Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye and the United States. Non-OECD member countries who are participating – Albania, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus,[1],[2],[3] Kazakhstan, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Shanghai (China), Serbia, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Viet Nam.
Additionally, 14 countries and territories will survey teachers and school leaders in their primary (ISCED level 1) schools, 8 in their upper secondary (ISCED level 3) schools, 16 will participate in the Starting Strong module (ISCED 0, with 7 of them participating in the Under 3 option) and 8 will conduct the Teacher Knowledge Survey optional module.
[1] Note by Türkiye: The information in this document with reference to “Cyprus” relates to the southern part of the Island. There is no single authority representing both Turkish and Greek Cypriot people on the Island. Türkiye recognises the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Until a lasting and equitable solution is found within the context of the United Nations, Türkiye shall preserve its position concerning the “Cyprus issue”.
[2] Note by all the European Union Member States of the OECD and the European Union: The Republic of Cyprus is recognised by all members of the United Nations with the exception of Türkiye. The information in this document relates to the area under the effective control of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus.
[3] Participation through the IEA International Study Centre.