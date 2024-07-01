TALIS Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Two questionnaires are developed in TALIS: a teacher and a principal questionnaire. The goals of and the themes included in the questionnaires are identified by the TALIS Governing Board, which is comprised of participating countries and territories and the European Commission. Input is also received from Education International.

The development of the questionnaires is undertaken by a Questionnaire Expert Group (QEG), managed by the TALIS consortium. The QEG develops a conceptual framework that guides the questionnaire development. Upon participants’ approval of the conceptual framework, the QEG translates the goals and priorities into survey questions.

Questionnaire development has three major phases: a pilot, a field trial and a main survey. The pilot study is conducted in a large number of participating countries and territories and consists of collecting feedback on the draft questionnaires from teachers and principals convened in focus groups. The main goal of the field trial is to collect quantitative information about the statistical and psychometric properties of the questions in all participating countries and territories, for example, to check whether questions measure the same concepts across all participants and are properly translated. After each phase, the draft questionnaires are revised and reviewed by the QEG and approved by the participating countries and territories. Upon approval by the TALIS Governing Board, their final versions are used in the main survey. Through all of this process, relevant social partners are consulted and provide feedback on the development of the conceptual framework and the questionnaires.

The themes covered in the TALIS questionnaires are those identified as priorities by participating countries and territories through a priority rating exercise (for TALIS 2018, this was conducted in 2015), as well as those identified by the ministers of education in the International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP). Beyond these common priority themes, a participant has the possibility of adding its own questions to the survey. To ensure the international comparability of the questionnaire, country or territory extensions and adaptations are kept to a strict minimum and require review and pre-approval by the Consortium. No question can be dropped, which is why some questions may seem less relevant in a specific country's or territory's context.