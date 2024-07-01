Participation summary for all cycles
TALIS Participants
Countries and territories that have participated in TALIS to date.
Countries and territories that have participated in TALIS (past and present)
(2024)
Georgia
Norway
Alberta (Canada)
Germany
Poland
Australia
Hungary
Portugal
Austria
Iceland
Québec (Canada)
Azerbaijan
Ireland
Romania
Bahrain
Israel
Russian Federation
Brazil
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Bulgaria
Japan
Serbia
CABA (Argentina)
Kazakhstan
Shanghai (People's Republic of China)
Chile
Korea
Singapore
Colombia
Kosovo*
Slovak Republic
Costa Rica
Latvia
Slovenia
Croatia
Lithuania
South Africa
Cyprus1,2
Malaysia
Spain
Czechia
Malta
Sweden
Denmark
Mexico
Chinese Taipei2
England (United Kingdom)
Montenegro
Türkiye
Estonia
Morocco
United Arab Emirates
Flemish Community of Belgium
Netherlands
United States
Finland
New Brunswick (Canada)
Uzbekistan
France
New Zealand
Viet Nam
French Community of Belgium
North Macedonia
*This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244/99 and the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.
1 Footnote by Türkiye: The information in this document with reference to “Cyprus” relates to the southern part of the Island. There is no single authority representing both Turkish and Greek Cypriot people on the Island. Türkiye recognises the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Until a lasting and equitable solution is found within the context of the United Nations, Türkiye shall preserve its position concerning the “Cyprus issue
Footnote by all the European Union Member States of the OECD and the European Union: The Republic of Cyprus is recognised by all members of the United Nations with the exception of Türkiye. The information in this document relates to the area under the effective control of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus.
2 Participation through the IEA International Study Centre
3 The European Union participates by virtue of the Supplementary Protocol No.1 to the Convention on the OECD.