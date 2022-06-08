Teachers play a crucial role in our response to the global climate crisis. But how can teachers help all learners develop the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that will enable them to exercise agency and take individual and collective climate action? From July 2021 to December 2021, the OECD, UNESCO and Education International ran the Teaching for Climate Action Initiative. The main highlights of this initiative are presented in this brief.
Teaching for climate action
Teaching in Focus
