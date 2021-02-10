With most students around the world having experienced remote learning over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of teachers and schools has become all the more evident. Temporary school closures underline how richly students benefit from being in school with their teachers and classmates. Positive, High-achieving Students? What Schools and Teachers Can Do pinpoints some of the factors that make an effective teacher and school.
What can schools and teachers do to boost students academically?
Teaching in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 November 2023
-
21 March 2023
-
8 June 2022
-
-
-
-
27 May 2021
-
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
Working paper26 January 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-