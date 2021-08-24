Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Supporting teachers’ use of ICT in upper secondary classrooms during and after the COVID-19 pandemic

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5e5494ac-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Teaching in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Supporting teachers’ use of ICT in upper secondary classrooms during and after the COVID-19 pandemic”, Teaching in Focus, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5e5494ac-en.
Go to top