Teacher professional learning and development

Investing in staff development is essential for improving the quality of the teacher workforce and to retain effective staff over time. Adopting a lifelong learning approach to teacher development acknowledges the demanding nature of teaching and that those demands may evolve over time. Providing opportunities and incentives for professional development throughout a teacher’s career enables staff to refresh, develop and broaden their knowledge, skills and practices. This can encompass a whole range of activities: formal courses, seminars, conferences and workshops, online training, mentoring and supervision, as well as more informal learning among staff through reflection, joint problem-solving, networking and sharing of expertise and experience. The benefits of professional development, however, depend on the quality of the programmes and the feedback and follow-up support they provide. TALIS 2018 data show that while most teachers attended at least one professional development activity in the year prior to the survey, less than half of them took part in training based on peer learning and networking, despite collaborative learning being identified by teachers as having the most impact on their work.