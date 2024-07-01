Skip to main content
Global Teaching InSights

What does teaching look like? What practices are most impactful? By directly observing teaching, the Global Teaching InSights (GTI) trialled new research methods to answer these key questions, a critical step to better education. Through its detailed study and rich collection for observing teaching, the GTI showcases quality teaching practices to spur reflection, knowledge sharing and peer collaboration among stakeholders at a global scale.

Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS)
