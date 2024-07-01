The Global Teaching InSights: A video study of teaching provides a detailed account of instructional practices in the classrooms of eight countries and economies, drawing upon the observation of lesson videos and instructional materials, the analysis of teacher and student questionnaires, and the measurement of students’ cognitive and non-cognitive outcomes to:
- understand which aspects of teaching are related to student learning and student non-cognitive outcomes;
- observe and document how teachers from participating countries and economies teach;
- explore how various teaching practices are inter-related, and how contextual aspects of teaching are associated with student and teacher characteristics.