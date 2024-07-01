Global Teaching InSights

GTI's Observation Tools are designed to bring the best international research directly to teachers. In particularly, these tools focus on aspects of teaching that experts from across the globe agree are fundamental for proficient teaching. These observation tools are designed to bring the best international research to the fingertips of teachers, and are grounded in numerous videtaped examples of actual lessons filmed in different countries.



Arranged into six domains of practice that researchers agree are fundamental to high quality teaching, these interactive observation tools can be used in the classroom and as a resource for exploring our collection of classroom videos. Available in English and Spanish for download, these tools will stimulate your own thinking about key aspects in your teaching practice, and help to provide you with a rich global outlook for professional growth.