Launching in September 2024 as part of Schools+, the Schools Hub will be an on-line platform that captures and disseminates the promising practices identified within the Network. This on-line platform will be used in particular to feature the contents of the “Toolbox of Effective Classroom Practices” which is being developed by the schools who are the in the Schools+ Network.

The platform will also be a repository for other promising practices, providing not only a space for schools and other education stakeholders to access them, but also presenting user-friendly information in relation to other key elements underpinning them.

To learn more about the Schools Hub and receive notifications regarding the launch, contact us here.