Schools+ Network

As a ‘network of networks’, Schools+ brings together education experts, school leaders and teachers from across the globe to respond to common challenges and inspire advances in classrooms, schools and policies. From 2023 through 2025, Schools+ participating networks will join forces to examine new approaches to classroom practice and will:
- Create connections within a new Global Community, providing opportunities for peer-learning and exchange, as well as shaping the global learning agenda.
- Gather schools in a learning circle, to co-create practical solutions to pressing common challenges and co-develop new resources that help set global standards.
- Collect and showcase schools’ promising practices in an open online platform that synthesizes and disseminates new school-level evidence, innovation and learning.
- Shape the global education conversation and policy through a new Teaching Core and high level events that bring together the network participants from around the world.
Participants in Schools+ consist of large education networks and organisations, including governments, teachers, school leader representative organisations, existing school networks, evidence brokerage organisations, and organisations supporting education development such as philanthropic foundations and international organisations.