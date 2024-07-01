Instructional and administrative leadership

Considering the importance of instructional leadership in supporting the professional growth of teachers, training in instructional leadership should be viewed as a prerequisite for school leaders prior to taking up their duties. Furthermore, the training of school leaders in this area should be seen as an ongoing process, with principals also offered opportunities for professional development in instructional leadership after taking up their duties in order to further develop these skills. School principals could be given opportunities to participate in communities of practice in order to improve their instructional leadership.