Education Governance in Action

Lessons from Case Studies
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264262829-en
Authors
Tracey Burns, Florian Köster, Marc Fuster
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Burns, T., F. Köster and M. Fuster (2016), Education Governance in Action: Lessons from Case Studies, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264262829-en.
