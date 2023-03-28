Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Is Education Losing the Race with Technology?

AI's Progress in Maths and Reading
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/73105f99-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Is Education Losing the Race with Technology?: AI's Progress in Maths and Reading, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/73105f99-en.
Go to top