OECD Digital Education Outlook 2023

The Digital Education Outlook 2023 provides a comparative, thematic analysis of how countries shape or could shape their digital ecosystem. Student information systems (or Education Management Information System - EMIS), learning management systems, digital assessment platforms, study and careers guidance: what are the different components of countries’ digital education ecosystem? How and to what extent do countries leverage teachers' digital competences and the latest opportunities offered by artificial intelligence (AI)? How can countries make the most of their digital ecosystem so that it is trustworthy, useful, effective, and equitable? How do and can countries allow for digital education to continue to improve and innovate education? Based on numerous country examples coming from an OECD survey on countries’ digital education infrastructure and governance and from desk research, the report shows where countries stand and where they could be going from there to benefit from the digital transformation. It also points to opportunities, guidelines and guardrails about the effective and equitable use of AI in education.

The report covers most OECD countries and a few partner countries. It will be of interest to policy makers, academics and all education stakeholders interested in the digital transformation of education systems. Country Digital Education Ecosystems and Governance: A Companion to Digital Education Outlook 2023 supplements this publication by providing detailed and comprehensive information for each country.