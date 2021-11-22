Skip to main content
Promoting Education Decision Makers' Use of Evidence in Flanders

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/de604fde-en
Authors
Claire Shewbridge, Florian Köster
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Cite this content as:

Shewbridge, C. and F. Köster (2021), Promoting Education Decision Makers' Use of Evidence in Flanders, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/de604fde-en.
