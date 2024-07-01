Onderwijskiezer.be is a website that provides information about the educational landscape in Flanders and Brussels. It is an initiative of the Free Centre for Pupil Guidance (CLB) Network and GO! CLB, in collaboration with the Educational Association of Cities and Municipalities (OVSG) and the Provincial Education of Flanders (POV), and with support from the Flemish Department of Education. The aim of Onderwijskiezer is to support career guidance systems within schools and provide students with straightforward information about the educational landscape and the world of professions so they can make informed decisions. This resource can be used by students, parents, and counsellors to explore study paths, schools, and professions. To reach this goal, the website offers information on study pathways, schools, descriptions of around 1000 professions and questionnaires on student interest and study attitudes at transitional moments in education.
Onderwijskiezer (education selector): navigating future choices
Abstract
Resource overview
Website: www.onderwijskiezer.be
Through the website, students, parents, teachers, career coaches, external parties, and staff of a Centre for Pupil Guidance (CLB) can explore various study pathways and information about education and training institutions at all levels. Users can discover information regarding study options, locations, contact details, potential future educational paths, related professions, as well as admission and transition requirements.
The website also includes descriptions of around 1 000 professions, based on the ‘Competent’ database of the Flemish Service for Employment and Vocational Training (VDAB), detailing relevant educational or training pathways, links to websites that give an overview of current job openings, and supplementary video content. This content includes guidance on choosing a secondary school, understanding compulsory education, and profession-specific explanations.
A key feature of Onderwijskiezer.be is its questionnaires designed to assess student interest and study attitudes at transitional moments in education: moving from primary to secondary education (around ages 11-12), during secondary education (around ages 13-14), and when transitioning to higher education or the job market (around ages 17-18). These questionnaires can be completed either individually or in a classroom setting and help guide students through these changes. The website also offers a specific guidance tool, https://sidin.onderwijskiezer.be, aimed at students transitioning to higher education and the workforce. The results from these questionnaires offer personalised insights, accompanied by suggestions and advice based on the student's responses and timing considerations.
Description of technology
Onderwijskiezer.be is accessible 24/7 via any web browser on mobile devices, tablets and computers without the need for additional hardware or software. The website incorporates videos, including both directly hosted content and videos from partner websites. Additionally, it provides "how to" guides with brief instructional videos to aid users in navigating the site and to support teachers in classroom instruction. The questionnaires are designed to be able to be completed individually or within a classroom setting allowing for more guidance from teachers particularly for younger users.
How the resource makes career guidance more effective, efficient and/or equitable for students
Onderwijskiezer.be aims to provide its visitors with the most current and comprehensive information about schools, courses, and professions. The team updates this information throughout the year, keeping it in line with the evolving educational regulations and practices. The platform aims to provide neutral content.
Challenges or potential barriers to use
Onderwijskiezer.be is designed to be easily accessible for users with a functioning web browser, aiming to minimise technical barriers to its use. However, it may present challenges for individuals with visual impairments. In its commitment to inclusivity, Onderwijskiezer.be ensures that the majority of its text content is available at the B1 language level (which is classified as “intermediate” literacy level), catering to users with varying literacy levels.
The resource is free of charge.
Support for users
Very young pupils (under 12 years) and children with disabilities (handicap or language delay) may need support from an adult (teacher, CLB staff member, parent, etc.) to fully utilise the potential of Onderwijskiezer.be.
Additional details
Onderwijskiezer.be is unique to Flanders and Brussels, making reproduction in a different context challenging due to the specific educational regulations and structure.
|
Has the resource been…
|
Yes or No?
|
Description
|
Link
|
…informed by research?
|
No
|
…funded by government?
|
Yes
|
The Flemish Government, Department of Education & Training, provides operational resources for the CLB (Centres for Pupil Guidance). From these operational resources, staff are made available for the cross-network website.
|
…recognized by peers?
|
No
|
…evaluated?
|
No
This resource is government supported.
