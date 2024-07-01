Onderwijskiezer (education selector): navigating future choices

Website: www.onderwijskiezer.be

Through the website, students, parents, teachers, career coaches, external parties, and staff of a Centre for Pupil Guidance (CLB) can explore various study pathways and information about education and training institutions at all levels. Users can discover information regarding study options, locations, contact details, potential future educational paths, related professions, as well as admission and transition requirements.

The website also includes descriptions of around 1 000 professions, based on the ‘Competent’ database of the Flemish Service for Employment and Vocational Training (VDAB), detailing relevant educational or training pathways, links to websites that give an overview of current job openings, and supplementary video content. This content includes guidance on choosing a secondary school, understanding compulsory education, and profession-specific explanations.

A key feature of Onderwijskiezer.be is its questionnaires designed to assess student interest and study attitudes at transitional moments in education: moving from primary to secondary education (around ages 11-12), during secondary education (around ages 13-14), and when transitioning to higher education or the job market (around ages 17-18). These questionnaires can be completed either individually or in a classroom setting and help guide students through these changes. The website also offers a specific guidance tool, https://sidin.onderwijskiezer.be, aimed at students transitioning to higher education and the workforce. The results from these questionnaires offer personalised insights, accompanied by suggestions and advice based on the student's responses and timing considerations.