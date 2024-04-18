BEYOND – Online Careers Guidance Platform

Website: BEYOND

The BEYOND digital Careers Platform is a free digital tool designed for secondary education students, educational institutions, and parents in Australia. The platform, conceptualised by educational professionals and career development specialists, serves as an interactive ecosystem to assist in career guidance and educational planning. It facilitates stages of self-discovery, informed exploration, strategic planning, and proactive action in navigating career and educational pathways.

BEYOND's mission is to empower young individuals in their formative career development journey, offering personalised support and resources to align with their unique ambitions, skills, and needs.

The platform is rooted in vocational education, career counselling, student engagement, academic advising, workforce readiness, and lifelong learning, ensuring alignment with national educational standards and global competencies.

Features for students include:

Career & Personality Quizzes: Interactive assessments to help students identify their strengths, interests, and potential career paths.

Industry & Occupation Recommendations: Tailored suggestions based on quiz results to explore various career fields and job roles.

Comprehensive Profile: A personalised space for students to add their career-specific data, achievements, and goals.

Education & Pathway Exploration: Tools to search for tertiary and VET courses, apprenticeships, scholarships, compare subjects and other opportunities.

Skills Portfolio: A feature to document and manage experiences, qualifications, and competencies for future educational or employment applications.

Admissions & Application Portal: Direct access to apply for various education and pathway programmes, with guidance for application completion.

Resume & Cover Letter Builder: Assistance in creating professional resumes and cover letters to prepare for the job market.

The platform includes a communication system designed for teachers and career advisers. This system facilitates interaction, resource sharing, and the documentation of all interactions, in order to enhance consistency and clarity in career guidance delivered to students. Additionally, the platform incorporates video streaming capabilities. This feature allows students to engage with live or on-demand webinars offered by a variety of educational and career pathway providers, catering to those interested in exploring different career options through multimedia content.

The platform includes a dedicated section for parents. It is designed to help them to help their children to explore career and educational pathways, guide decision-making, monitor progress, encourage actionable steps towards career development, support wellbeing, utilise resources for informed decisions, and collaborate with educators to support their child's career journey.