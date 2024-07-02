Karriereveiledning.no (career counselling): Online career guidance portal

Karriereveiledning.no provides free and anonymous drop-in career guidance via chat, telephone, webinars and website content, such as interactive tools (like job interview trainer and cover-letter developer), videos and articles. The platform focuses on assisting users to discover and comprehend career information and facilitate informed decisions about their career paths.

Users are offered questionnaires and educational videos as well as guidance from career counsellors by phone or chat. There are also AI powered tools to develop cover letters based on jobs and user CVs and job trainer interviews.

Karriereveiledning.no uses a situation-based approach to provide self-help resources to a range of users. The aim is to create resources based on the situations that users find themselves in. Karriereveiledning.no uses its database of anonymous chat conversations as a resource for content generation that helps the content to be user centred.