Social health protection for the poor: Belgium’s support in sub-Saharan Africa

Belgium’s co‑operation, through its development agency Enabel, is supporting nationwide social health protection for people working in the informal economic sector in low-income countries in sub-Saharan Africa. A committed government, ready to subsidise health protection mechanisms, and a sound vision and strategy shared with development partners, are crucial preconditions for success. A national institute for social health protection, combined with decentralised operational units, can ensure the necessary institutional environment for effective health coverage.

This content is part of TIPs In Practice series on poverty and inequalities developed in collaboration with the Development Co-operation Report 2024: Tackling poverty and inequalities through the green transition.