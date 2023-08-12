Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring Innovation in Education 2023

Tools and Methods for Data-Driven Action and Improvement
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a7167546-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Edited by Stéphan Vincent-Lancrin
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vincent-Lancrin, S. (ed.) (2023), Measuring Innovation in Education 2023: Tools and Methods for Data-Driven Action and Improvement, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a7167546-en.
Go to top